CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Spirit Match vs. Portland Postponed

washingtonspirit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing four positive cases among the Washington Spirit, tonight’s match between Washington and Portland Thorns FC has been postponed due to the league’s positive testing protocol. Details regarding the rescheduled match will be announced in the coming days.

washingtonspirit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Spirit#Portland Thorns Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Soccerangelsonparade.com

Angel City FC fined by NWSL for announcing Christen Press signing too soon

The NWSL had a rather unusual announcement on Thursday, issuing 2022 expansion club Angel City FC an undisclosed fine for announcing a player’s signing before a deal was fully complete, and also “ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.”. The player in question, of course, is Christen Press, who was...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT roster named for Paraguay friendlies

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming women’s national team friendlies against Paraguay. Several members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team will not play due to injury (Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe) while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.
College Sportsjessupathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Postpone Match vs. Simpson Due to Air Quality

ROCKLIN, Calif. – Today's scheduled match between Jessup and Simpson University has been postponed. At this time, a new date and time have not been officially decided. Due to the ongoing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento region, the decision was made early Saturday morning to postpone the contest for the health and safety of all involved. The match was scheduled to be the official season opener for this Jessup squad.
Soccerchatsports.com

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch NWSL online

The Washington Spirit will be looking to build on a vital win as they host the North Carolina Courage at Audi Field this evening. The Spirit, winners thanks to some late magic last week, have after years of losses started to have some success against the Courage, including a 2-0 win in their last meeting that was as complete a performance as any Spirit match in club history.
Seattle, WAgohuskies.com

Huskies Drop Hard-Fought Match To Portland

SEATTLE – The Washington women's soccer team lost to Portland 1-0 on Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium. With the loss, UW dropped to 1-3 on the season. The Huskies were in control for the better part of the match but couldn't find the back of the net. Summer Yates had six shots in total on the night as well as having two opportunities rattle off the cross bar in the opening 45 minutes.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Seattle Sounders FC 0, Portland Timbers 2

SEATTLE, Wash. – Felipe Mora had a goal and an assist, Sebastián Blanco scored on his return to the pitch where he was injured and the Portland Timbers shutout Seattle Sounders FC with a massive 2-0 win Sunday night at Lumen Field. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Goalkeeper Steve Clark made...
Indiana Stateozarkradionews.com

Soccer Match vs. Indiana State Postponed

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Soccer’s match against Indiana State, scheduled for August 26th at 6 p.m., has been postponed to 11 a.m. CT on Friday, August 27th due to rain and lightning in the area. As a result of the change, the contest will no longer be broadcast on SECN+....
Washington, DCWJLA

Washington Spirit names Ben Olsen as club president

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Former D.C. United Head Coach Ben Olsen has been named club president for the Washington Spirit and will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations. "It is time for a new challenge for me and the opportunity to help grow the Spirit, soccer in the city I love,...
MLSsoundersfc.com

New Sounders FC midfielder Léo Chú to be unveiled prior to Sunday's match vs. Portland

SEATTLE, WASH. – During pre-match ceremonies for tomorrow’s match between Sounders FC and the Portland Timbers, new Seattle midfielder Léo Chú is set to be unveiled to the hometown crowd. A promising 21-year-old attacker that can play multiple positions, Chú comes to the Emerald City from storied Brazilian club Grêmio and signed with Sounders FC on August 5. Chú will be presented with his new Sounders FC number 23 jersey by Senior VP of Soccer & Sporting Director Craig Waibel in the southeast corner of the field prior to kickoff tomorrow.
Seattle, WAsounderatheart.com

Match Preview: OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

It’s going to be an epic weekend in Seattle, with OL Reign jumpstarting the Lumen Field doubleheader with a match against their rivals, Portland Thorns FC. The game kicks off at 4 PM PT on August 29 and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: Player ratings

After several fortuitous results, Seattle crashed back to earth with a resounding thud at home against Portland, playing horribly for long spells of the match before pressing forward and nearly rescuing a point. The final result was a massively disappointing Sounders loss to their biggest rival, 2-0. The first half was a morass of listless play, with Seattle getting bossed around the field and showing little cohesion. After halftime, the Sounders found themselves on the front foot and dictated most of the play, but were thwarted time and again by a compact defense and the woodwork. Uncharacteristically poor play in the back gifted both goals to Portland, and the Sounders failed to live up to the hype of an incredible day of soccer in Seattle.
Washington, DCHoya

MCDONALD | Steve Baldwin Must Resign as Co-Owner of the Washington Spirit

At the Washington Spirit’s National Women’s Soccer League game against the North Carolina Courage last weekend Aug. 21, Courage and Spirit supporters joined together to send a clear, unified statement: Washington Spirit co-owner Steve Baldwin must resign. Loud, unmistakable chants of “sell the team” and “protect the players” echoed across the stands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy