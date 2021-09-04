Washington Spirit Match vs. Portland Postponed

After several fortuitous results, Seattle crashed back to earth with a resounding thud at home against Portland, playing horribly for long spells of the match before pressing forward and nearly rescuing a point. The final result was a massively disappointing Sounders loss to their biggest rival, 2-0. The first half was a morass of listless play, with Seattle getting bossed around the field and showing little cohesion. After halftime, the Sounders found themselves on the front foot and dictated most of the play, but were thwarted time and again by a compact defense and the woodwork. Uncharacteristically poor play in the back gifted both goals to Portland, and the Sounders failed to live up to the hype of an incredible day of soccer in Seattle.