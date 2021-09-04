Shark Week? No, it's a nightly event for this New Smyrna Beach fishing guide

You’ve seen the T-shirts, you’ve seen the caps. A cottage industry has formed around New Smyrna Beach’s reputation as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World.”. Dustin Smith says it wasn’t his intention to put a man-bites-dog spin on that reputation, but on any given night, you can find him in ankle-deep water, instructing clients how they’ll be fishing for sharks and, more often than not, eventually coaching them through the most exciting catch-and-release experience of their fishing lives.