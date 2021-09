DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Friday morning everyone! Now that a cold front has moved well past our area, we’re seeing much cooler temperatures area-wide, with most spots sitting in the low 60s. A couple spots in our northern counties have even dropped into the upper 50s! Dewpoints have also fallen as well, mainly into the mid to upper 50s for most locations, which is a welcome change from the humid conditions we’ve seen for most of the summer. Things are quiet from a radar standpoint, with little to no cloud cover across much of the region. Therefore, we will be sunny across the board as we go through the rest of the morning.