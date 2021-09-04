CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87

By Associated Press
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. No further details...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
Person
Willard Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Weatherman#Ap#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsHello Magazine

6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

The Today show has a rotating panel of famous faces, including some of our favourites such as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While we see them on-screen every day, some viewers may not know much about their private lives. Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days, while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…
CelebritiesPopculture

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized

Actor Tony Dow was hospitalized with pneumonia last week, and Leave it to Beaver fans are growing concerned. Dow is 76 years old and is best known for playing Wally Cleaver from 1957 to 1963. According to a report by The Daily Mail, he was hospitalized on Thursday. Dow reportedly...
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality. Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric left heartbroken after devastating death of a colleague

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram in memory of a close friend and colleague. The heartbroken 64-year-old shared a throwback snapshot showing her embracing Willard Scott, Today's longtime weatherman. She wrote: "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling’s looks, then and now: Transformation in photos

Tori Spelling had tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner with a whole new appearance in September 2021. Throughout her time in the limelight, the teen star-turned-tabloid mainstay has tried every look in the book. See her evolution through the years. Sarah Williams. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy