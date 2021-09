Welcome to the Labor Day edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's fitting that today is Labor Day and that's mainly because I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the 2021 NFL season. The NFL schedule has 272 games on it this year and I went through and picked them all. Sure, I haven't slept since Friday and I'm 98% sure I drank a near fatal amount of coffee over the past 72 hours, but the important thing is that my picks for the season are in and we'll be covering those in today's newsletter.