The little Danish isle of Bornholm, cast away in the Baltic sea, has a special place in the hearts of Danes – an affection earned from school trips and childhood family holidays. The island, just 40km long, aims to be carbon neutral by 2025. It’s a lofty ambition that earned Bornholm first place in the 2019 RESponsible Island Prize, an initiative launched by the EU to reward destinations at the forefront of renewable energy production and sustainable development with involvement from the local community.Before travellers even arrive, their carbon footprint has been considered: the flight from Copenhagen airport is just...