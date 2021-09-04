Wasatch County School District Clarifies COVID-19 Policies
The Wasatch County School District clarified its COVID-19 policies on Friday. The Wasatch County School District has been following Utah Department of Health recommendations for K-12 schools since the beginning of the school year. Those recommendations include encouraging mask wearing in class and getting vaccinated. Friday’s clarification detailed other layers to the district's policy, which follows state recommendations that have been in place since before the school year.www.kpcw.org
