CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wasatch County, UT

Wasatch County School District Clarifies COVID-19 Policies

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wasatch County School District clarified its COVID-19 policies on Friday. The Wasatch County School District has been following Utah Department of Health recommendations for K-12 schools since the beginning of the school year. Those recommendations include encouraging mask wearing in class and getting vaccinated. Friday’s clarification detailed other layers to the district's policy, which follows state recommendations that have been in place since before the school year.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Wasatch County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Wasatch County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Wasatch County, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Covid 19#Utah Department Of Health#Wasatch High School#Sb 107#Wcsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Wasatch County, UTPosted by
KPCW

26th Wasatch County COVID-19 Death Recorded on Friday

Wasatch County recorded another COVID-19 death on Friday. The county has now seen 26 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. A man between the ages of 45 and 64 was identified as Wasatch County’s 26th COVID-19 fatality on Friday. 20 other Utah deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,724.
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Summit County Search and Rescue Lobbies for Bigger Budget

The Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue presented a budget request to the Summit County Council at its meeting Wednesday. Search and rescue is a reality of everyday life in the Wasatch Back. Summit County Search and Rescue responded to 16 emergency calls last month. Crews helped in everything from lost hikers in the Uintas, to separated parties right here in the Park City area.
Coalville, UTPosted by
KPCW

Mayor Candidate Lynn Wood Is Declared A Resident Of Coalville

Coalville mayoral candidate Lynn Wood is currently living in a home in that town as her primary residence, according to a determination from the Summit County Assessor’s Office. That announcement dispels allegations that Wood is not a resident of Coalville, and further, that she claims two different primary homes, one...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Councilors Cancel Plans for Special COVID-19 Meeting

Members of the Park City Council said they won’t schedule a special meeting to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At last Thursday’s Park City Council meeting, councilors indicated their intent to hold a special meeting on COVID-19 sometime this week. Councilors wanted to discuss the pandemic and what options the city might have in order to help slow the recent increase in cases, which has been largely driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant.
Posted by
KPCW

Kamas Planning Commissioners Say Nightly Rentals Will Be Tough Decision

The Kamas Planning Commission hosted a public hearing Tuesday night on whether to allow nightly rentals in town, and only one resident turned out to speak. The planning commissioners continued the item to get more information, saying they will face challenges no matter what course they take. The chair of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy