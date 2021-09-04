CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees Recap: Yankees no-hit through 6 lose to the O’s, Chapman taking the loss

By William Parlee
Today, the New York Yankees had their second game with the Baltimore Orioles in a matinee event at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Last night the Yankees won the first game in an exciting 11th inning walk-off win. Today, the Yankees would try to have an easier time with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees facing the Orioles Chris Ellis. It was a perfect weather day at the Stadium. No wind, 75 degrees, and not a cloud in the sky. The weather was the only thing that was perfect. The Yankees were no-hit through 6 innings; they clawed their way back to tie the game at three in the eight, but Aroldis Chapman failed the hold, and the Orioles won 4-3.

