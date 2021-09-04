For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

Edgar Wright’s latest reveals the scary side of the Swinging Sixties. Focus Features has released a new, more genre-centric trailer for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, coming to theaters October 29. Directed by Wright from a script he wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, it stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen. The synopsis: “In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.” See our rave review of LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in RUE MORGUE #202, currently on sale.