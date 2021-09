Along with the attempts by states to restrict and/or eliminate Roe v. Wade, there are two major factors that are neglected, in addition to the economic, social, and psychological aspects of abortion. First, there is the tremendous increase is medical risks for any measure that is not an aseptic procedure. There were horrific outcomes when non-aseptic techniques were employed prior to Roe. Also this country achieved some of its greatness because of the first amendment right of religious freedom. This does not permit those whose religious beliefs do not support abortion to dictate this belief to those people who do. Even the U.S. Supreme Court should realize that this is a constitutional violation.