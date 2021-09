Despite trailing at halftime, the Arkansas Razorbacks opened up with 2021 football season with a win over the Rice Owls 38-17. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first on a KJ Jefferson 34 yard touchdown run. The Owls then got on the board with a field goal in the 2nd to cut the lead to 4, 7-3. Then the Owls were able to add a touchdown before the end of the half to make it 10-7.