Identical twins Richie and Ronnie Palazzolo were both working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11. Ronnie came to Storycorps to reflect. Time now for StoryCorps. To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we have a story of two identical twin brothers who were alike in every way. Rich and Ronnie Palazzolo did everything together. They both worked as brokers in the North Tower of the World Trade Center and were both there the morning of the attacks, when the floor you worked on met the difference between life and death. Ronnie came to StoryCorps to remember.