Solving Post-Pandemic Burnout: How to Make Sabbaticals More Feasible

 8 days ago
The number of job postings hit a record high, leaving 695,000 more open jobs than unemployed workers. A large number of those participating in this professional exodus are not looking for their next job, but instead, they are taking a sabbatical. Most employees look towards an IPO, SPAC, or M&A as an opportunity to make a lot of money off the company they helped build. One of the options for startup employees leaving their jobs is exercising their stock options via funding platforms like EquityBee.

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

