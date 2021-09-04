Solving Post-Pandemic Burnout: How to Make Sabbaticals More Feasible
The number of job postings hit a record high, leaving 695,000 more open jobs than unemployed workers. A large number of those participating in this professional exodus are not looking for their next job, but instead, they are taking a sabbatical. Most employees look towards an IPO, SPAC, or M&A as an opportunity to make a lot of money off the company they helped build. One of the options for startup employees leaving their jobs is exercising their stock options via funding platforms like EquityBee.hackernoon.com
Comments / 1