Solving Post-Pandemic Burnout: How to Make Sabbaticals More Feasible

Workers around the country are leaving their jobs in record numbers causing turnover rates to spike. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the approximate total number of resignations this June reached 3.9 million. While many factors play a role in why people have decided to look elsewhere for employment – some people are still reluctant to go back to the office due to COVID, others may be looking for a career change – arguably the most important reason is the pandemic’s long-lasting effect on all of our lives. It changed the way we work, communicate, and especially the way we think about our physical and mental health.