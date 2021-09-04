CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom nationalizes California recall as he fights for his job

By Dan Merica, Maeve Reston, CNN
WRAL
 6 days ago

CNN — When California Gov. Gavin Newsom took the lectern from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren here at Culver City High School on Saturday, his warning to the audience took a markedly national tone. "You saw the Big Lie, you saw what happened on January 6, you have seen the voter...

www.wral.com

