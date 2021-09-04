Sarah Cook named CAES Alumni Association president

Frank Romanelli, PharmD, MPH, BCPS; Shellee Grim, PharmD, MS-CTS, BCPS, BCIDP; Alex Flannery, PharmD, PhD, BCCCP; and Philip Empey, PharmD, PhD, BCPS, have been elected as Fellows of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy by the ACCP’s Board of Regents. Obtaining Fellowship from the ACCP is the highest of all honors that a member of the organization can receive from the College. Members who earn this award are selected for being outstanding individuals who lead by example, both in and outside of the ACCP. The Fellow status also honors qualifying ACCP members for their excellence in practice, science and service within Clinical Pharmacy. To display this high honor, Romanelli, Grim, Flannery and Empey have all earned and been granted the right to use the initials “FCCP” (Fellow of the College of Clinical Pharmacy) within their professional titles.