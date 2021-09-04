CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Foxconn’s entry into electric car production could revolutionize the industry

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe car world has long got used to the fear of China. “Competition for Daimler, VW and BMW” was the headline Handelsblatt. This meant China’s electric car manufacturers such as Geely, Nio and BYD, who also want to pour into the German market. But in the slipstream of the already established Chinese challengers, a danger lurks in Taiwan and Japan that wants to attack the very foundations of the car manufacturers.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Foxconn#Electric Motor#Vw#Geely#Byd#German#Chinese#Taiwanese#Iphone#Japanese#Renault#Psa#Franco Italian#Stellantis#Asf#Yamaha#Tier Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
BusinessFlorida Star

Shut Shop: American Car Manufacturer Ford Motor To Halt Production In India

NEW DELHI — Unable to penetrate the Indian automobile market, American manufacturer Ford Motor Company will shut its car factories in India but will continue engine manufacturing for export markets. Ford is the second U.S. auto major after General Motors to shut plants in the value-conscious market. “Ford restructures India operations, to cease vehicle manufacturing in Chennai and Sanand, progressively wind-down manufacturing of […]
Economyhoustonmirror.com

Global To Be The Epicenter Of Auto Parts Manufacturing Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the auto parts manufacturing market that includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The report on auto parts manufacturing summarizes macroeconomic factors that could assist and influence the growth of the market and forecast factors.
Businessinvesting.com

Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes...
Businessngtnews.com

Hyzon Motors Sells 500 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs to Shanghai Company

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to provide...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Novelty Backed By Research To Drive The Automotive Electrical Products Market

The global automotive electrical products market is likely to expand steadily, primarily due to swelling popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), concludes Persistence Market Research's (PMR) recently published report on the subject. As vehicular emission standards toughen, governments are transitioning from conventional diesel, gasoline, and petrol automobiles to more sustainable alternatives....
CarsTree Hugger

VW’s ID. Life Could Be the Affordable EV the Electric Car Market Needs

The Volkswagen Group, which gave us the diesel scandal, has stopped downplaying electric vehicles and is fully embracing the electric future. Cars with plugs are available from VW itself, Audi, and Porsche. There’s no battery Bentley yet, but the brand will be all-electric by 2030, with the first plug-in model in 2025. There’s already a plug-in hybrid Bentayga. And ultra-exotic Bugatti? Well, 55% of it was just acquired by Rimac, which makes only electric cars.
EconomyCNBC

Here's why GM's electric vehicle push is a big risk

General Motors' aspiration to stop selling fuel-burning cars by 2035 could put a big dent in its overall market share if it doesn't considerably boost sales, some auto industry analysts think. While electric cars are in vogue, and companies like Tesla command share prices that could make a legacy automaker...
Industryroi-nj.com

Fuel for thought: Industrial Sustainability Group’s products for heavy-duty fleets could help industry waiting for zero-emission vehicles

It’s not a shocker — it’s electric trucks people think of when they envision a more sustainability-driven heavy-duty transportation sector. And Rand Taylor will admit that’s probably where the far-off future lies, especially as state and federal climate goals are pushing everything in a zero-emission direction. In the meantime, however, he’d love to have you start a stopgap in that green dream: his products.
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

They reported how and when Apple could start producing its own electric cars

The company has reportedly shifted its sourcing from China to South Korea and Japan, where it has already made contact with Panasonic, LG, Samsung and others. It’s been 10 years since the first rumors surfaced that Apple was planning to enter the ranks of the automakers. However, information about it is vague and no official announcement has been made yet.
Forest Lake, MNhometownsource.com

The pandemic’s reach into the car industry

How car shortages are affecting local dealers and consumers. It has been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, affecting industries across the country when the economy took a downturn. The car industry was affected at that time and continues to impact consumers today.
Businesstechnave.com

Apple might ask Toyota to build its electric car, production to begin in 2024

Apple's venture into the electric car business might have now come to the next step. According to DigiTimes, the tech giant is meeting with Toyota to establish its new supplier network for the highly-anticipated project. Last month, sources claimed that Apple representatives have also met with South Korea's SK Group and LG Electronics for the same purpose.
EconomyGreater Milwaukee Today

Mega supplier for auto industry predicts massive sales boost for electric cars

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri had some interesting things to say about electric vehicles and more when I participated in a conversation that will air beginning Sept. 9 on “Autoline This Week” on PBS. Magna’s a mega-supplier to the auto industry, and one of Wall Street’s favorites as it positions itself...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

China Is Accelerating Into The EV Future

Across the globe, the auto industry is struggling with the ongoing pandemic and the supply shortage of semiconductors. Meanwhile, the demand for electric cars continues to rise, especially in the world's largest auto market. A New Era For Audi. As it pivots towards the electrification era, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-owned...
Carskyn24.com

Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market know industry Progresses for Huge Profits by 2030

Transmission is a component that is installed in a vehicle to transfer the mechanical power from the engine for spinning the wheel. Electric vehicles are generally installed with single-speed transmission; however, leading players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are launching new multi speed transmission with added features for high performance and efficient energy conversion. Electric vehicle with multi-speed transmission offers better performance than single-speed transmission systems in terms of faster acceleration, top speed, gradeability with driving range, and others.
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Overview of the Auto Chip Industry

Infineon, NXP, and Renesas were the leading automotive semiconductor manufacturers worldwide in 2020. Infineon’s market share was estimated at around 13.2 percent. The total market in 2020 was sized at around 35 billion U.S. dollars. In February, a winter storm in Texas caused blackouts at NXP Semiconductors, which is a...
Businessrubbernews.com

Continental integrates printed electronics into rubber

FREIBURG, Germany—Continental A.G. has advanced printed electronics on plastic and rubber materials at its new center for functional printing technologies in Freiburg, in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. A small team of "highly qualified experts," led by Time Wolfer, have "digitalized" traditional rubber and plastic products with sensor technology, intelligent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy