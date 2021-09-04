CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit called off due to Covid-19 positive tests

By Black, Red United
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Thorns FC, Washington Spirit, COVID-19, Portland, National Women's Soccer League, Test cricket, Washington, D.C. The NWSL match between the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns has been cancelled due to at least four Covid-19 positive tests in the Spirit camp. A source has informed Black and Red United that Washington’s players who tested positive are either asymptomatic or have only minor symptoms at this point in time.

