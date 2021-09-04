Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit called off due to Covid-19 positive tests

Sunday’s doubleheader is going to be something unique. But it can become more than that if the demand warrants — and it should. OL Reign and the Portland Thorns each are among the most stacked club teams on the planet, both are having runs of good form, and the atmosphere at Sunday’s game should be greater than any previously experienced in the NWSL. This is something that should become a normal part of the soccer atmosphere in the Puget Sound region, and your presence can go a long way toward helping to make that happen.