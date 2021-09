Depending on where you buy a Ford Mustang, you won't necessarily be getting the same bang for your buck. The Mustang Mach 1 is evidence of this; it made its European debut last year and while this may have pleased Mustang fans in that region, they have to make do with a detuned version of the Coyote V8 engine. But a Mustang tuner called Clive Sutton decided that the UK deserved a more powerful Mach 1 after all. That's why the company has revealed this, the 767 Edition Mustang Mach 1. In case you're wondering, yes, the '767' in the name equates to the amount of horsepower this special edition of the Mustang has on tap.