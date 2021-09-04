Midnight Suns Devs Explain the Hunter's Role In the Marvel Universe

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is another bonafide hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - one that is opening some big new doors. Legend of the Ten Rings surprised fans with MCU connections reaching all the back to the first Iron Man film (and the ancient past of the MCU) while tying the shadowy espionage organization of the Ten Rings to the otherworldly mysticism of Ta Lo. The Shang-Chi post-credits scenes established (concretely) that the martial arts hero will be a major Avengers hero going forward; at the same time, the story of Shang-Chi only adds to a growing problem in the MCU Phase 4 storyline: