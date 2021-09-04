Midnight Suns Devs Explain the Hunter's Role In the Marvel Universe
Marvel’s Midnight Suns allows players to guide the movements of established Marvel heroes during tactical combat, but players themselves will take on the role of a character known as “The Hunter.” This protagonist is a totally new hero that hasn’t been seen in previous games or source materials, and though the goal is to make a “real, authentic” character everyone will love within the game, Marvel Games’ Creative VP Bill Rosemann says “anything is possible” when it comes to the new Marvel hero being canonized elsewhere.comicbook.com
