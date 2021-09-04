CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Midnight Suns Devs Explain the Hunter's Role In the Marvel Universe

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Midnight Suns allows players to guide the movements of established Marvel heroes during tactical combat, but players themselves will take on the role of a character known as “The Hunter.” This protagonist is a totally new hero that hasn’t been seen in previous games or source materials, and though the goal is to make a “real, authentic” character everyone will love within the game, Marvel Games’ Creative VP Bill Rosemann says “anything is possible” when it comes to the new Marvel hero being canonized elsewhere.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Marvel Universe#Midnight Suns#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Midnight Suns – Trailer for Marvel’s latest RPG is here

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new tactical RPG inspired by XCOM, was revealed during Gamescom opening night and fans got absolutely pumped for the new game’s trailer. Although rumors have been circulating about an upcoming XCOM style Marvel game, the reveal of Midnight Suns still came as a surprise to fans of both Marvel and the XCOM game series. Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among Earth’s last line of defense.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns, the upcoming video game from 2K's Firaxis Games and Marvel Games announced at Gamescom 2021, showed off the first bit of gameplay in a new trailer revealed today. While it was known that the title would be a tactical role-playing game from the developers of the modern XCOM video games, the trailer indicates that it is actually moving pretty far from what one might assume to be the usual gameplay elements associated with an XCOM-like game.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Already Offering a Free Skin

In case you missed it, 2K and Marvel Entertainment officially revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns during Gamescom 2021 last week. The long-rumored Marvel title from the creators of XCOM is, as expected, a tactical role-playing video game set to release in March 2022. It's known that the title will feature several iconic Marvel heroes from the likes of The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more, and it would seem that special skins will be part of the package as Marvel's Midnight Suns has already begun offering a free skin to interested players.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns Shares How It Plays in First Gameplay Footage

XCOM developer Firaxis Games has today shared the first public glimpse of Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay ahead of its launch in March 2022, detailing what it will be like to fight alongside the superheroes of the comic book universe. In short, it doesn't really play like the tactical titles the studio is known for. You will instead select random cards from a deck and then activate their abilities, all of which is explained in the six-minute gameplay video embedded above.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes deck-building, XCOM influences

After being revealed during the recent Gamescom Opening Night show, developer Firaxis has already shown off what Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be like in action with a gameplay reveal stream. As it turns out, the game will share some DNA with the XCOM franchise, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering that Firaxis has been the developer behind the series’ modern titles. However, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will change up the XCOM formula by introducing deck-building mechanics.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Only Adds to a Growing Problem in MCU Phase 4

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is another bonafide hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - one that is opening some big new doors. Legend of the Ten Rings surprised fans with MCU connections reaching all the back to the first Iron Man film (and the ancient past of the MCU) while tying the shadowy espionage organization of the Ten Rings to the otherworldly mysticism of Ta Lo. The Shang-Chi post-credits scenes established (concretely) that the martial arts hero will be a major Avengers hero going forward; at the same time, the story of Shang-Chi only adds to a growing problem in the MCU Phase 4 storyline:
Video Gamesplayer.one

God of War Ragnarok to Be Shown on PS Showcase Event – Rumor

This week is going to be good. By now, you should know that Sony will be holding its showcase event in several days. PlayStation Showcase will go live on September 9 to feature games from both PS Studios and third-party developers. You can read our previous article for more information.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Offers In-Depth Look at Card Battle System

Firaxis and 2K showed off nearly 20 minutes of gameplay focused almost entirely on the combat. This is the best look yet at the new tactics system that incorporates environmental attacks and a contentious new card system. The new gameplay deep dive video showcases the different elements that go into...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Jake Solomon Reveals New Marvel's Midnight Suns Info

Marvel's Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon has revealed new information about the upcoming tactical RPG. In a new interview, Solomon gives details about the game's length, some of its systems, and how it differs from Firaxis' flagship strategy franchise XCOM. What new Marvel's Midnight Suns info has been revealed?
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Director Says There Are a Lot of Easter Eggs

It's no secret that every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with Easter eggs. Each movie contains nods to previous films, comics, other projects from the director's past, and more. on the surface, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may seem pretty disconnected from the rest of the MCU (save for an all-important post-credits scene), but it has just as many Easter eggs and connections as its predecessors, they're just a little harder to spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy