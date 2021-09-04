Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-06 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Webster, northwestern Douglas and northeastern Christian Counties through 515 PM CDT At 440 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fordland, or 14 miles east of Ozark, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dogwood... Elkhead Bruner MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
