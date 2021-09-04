CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14 on Saturday. Daniels' third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.

