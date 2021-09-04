Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

Air Force’s run-heavy offense has been even heavier than usual on the running in recent openers, which have generally resulted in Falcons’ blowout victories. In their past two openers against Football Championship Subdivision programs (2019 vs. Colgate and ‘18 vs. Stony Brook) the Falcons completed just three passes for 70 yards as they rushed for 756 yards. It wasn’t always like that, though, as in 2017 and ’16 they combined for 393 passing yards in the openers. Generally speaking, Air Force will run all day if they don’t need to do anything. This was true even in last year’s opener against Navy, when they threw for 41 but ran for 369. With Navy awaiting in Game 2 this year, don’t be surprised if Air Force keeps the approach as conservative as possible on Saturday and keep an unknown aura around some of the new pieces in the passing game like receivers David Cormier and Micah Davis.