Teachers' Day: Who are the mentors of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson
Advice and support can be just as important as funding in the early stages of starting up in business, which is why a good mentor is worth his or her weight in gold. They are sounding boards, voices of reason, and fonts of knowledge; all rolled into one, and can be a lifeline for those new to running their own business. These mentors played a decisive role in the startup stories of some of most successful entrepreneurs mentioned below:content.techgig.com
Comments / 1