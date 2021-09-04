CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Buying a new bed? You won’t lose sleep with these tips from the experts at Best Mattress

cedarcityutah.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Buying a bed online might seem like a great idea at first; after all, it’s convenient, affordable and fast. However, there’s no substitute for trying a mattress out yourself with advice from a sleep expert. Don’t lose sleep trying to choose your next mattress. The sleep specialists...

www.cedarcityutah.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Bedding#Mattresses#Adjustable Bed#Best Mattress#Tempur Pedic#Sealy Stearns Foster#St George News#Website#Red Cliffs Drive#Mesquite#Saintgeorgeutah Com Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
HealthBusiness Insider

Why you should sleep on your side, according to sleep experts

There's nothing more frustrating than going to bed for a good night's sleep only to wake the next morning feeling even more tired than you did before you turned in. Whether it's snoring, an over-active mind, or digestive issues, there can be many causes behind a restless night — but they could all be cured by changing just one thing, according to sleep experts: laying on your side.
Healththedoctorstv.com

Snoring Keeping You from Your Best Sleep?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Snoring is a sleep disorder that can cause fragmented sleep, and can be a precursor to sleep apnea, a serious...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Little Folks Furniture open coil single bed mattress review: Is it comfy enough to give your kids good sleep?

If you’ve ever shared a bed with your little one, amongst taking up all the room and radiating heat, you may have noticed they toss and turn a lot during the night. Many children move more in their beds than adults and they do most of their growing while sleeping, so their mattress has quite the task. It’s got to be responsive as well as supportive. If you think about it, that’s exactly what a spring offers.Wiltshire-based kids’ furniture brand Little Folks Furniture wanted to stock mattresses to match the superior quality of their beds – and they only stock...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Cheap mattress deals for September: Save 35% in Eve Sleep’s summer sale, plus more from Emma and Simba

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without. It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.The...
LifestylePosted by
People

The 9 Best Memory Foam Mattresses for a Cozy Night's Sleep

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If your current bed leaves you feeling achy or more exhausted in the morning, it may be time to invest in a new mattress. But don't settle for any old bed. Memory foam mattresses provide exceptional pressure relief, gently cushion your curves, and isolate motion so your sleep partner's movements don't disturb you during the night. And contrary to popular belief, memory foam beds come in a wide variety of firmness levels to suit all sleep positions. Plus, by shopping for a mattress online, you're cutting out middleman markups, allowing you to get a high-quality product at an affordable price.
Business Insider

I've tested over 30 mattresses, and the Sleep Number Smart Bed is my favorite

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed (Queen) If you and your partner just can't agree on a mattress firmness, the Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed allows you to customize each side to your perfect firmness and the bed automatically makes adjustments based on your body's position. It's our top pick for an adjustable mattress. Right now, you can save more than 20% on this mattress.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can't Sleep? Try These 6 Lesser Known Sleep Tips

Perfect sleep hygiene is sometimes too hard. You can improve your self-hygiene without giving up activities you like. There are alternatives to giving up electronics and all caffeine. You've no doubt heard many of the standard tips for what you should do if you can't sleep. Collectively, these are often...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Labor Day weekend may still be a few days away, but the sales are already here. Since it’s one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, now is a great time to finally pull the trigger on those big ticket items you’ve been looking to upgrade — especially your mattress. It’s been said that you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, but there’s no need to overspend when you can save big on some of the best brands in the game like Saatva, Tuft & Needle, Casper, and more. We’ve searched all over the web and handpicked the biggest mattress deals you can shop right now. Don’t forget to check our latest guide to The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Now to shop our editor-tested favorites.
Home & Gardenthemanual.com

Best Cooling Mattress for 2021

Summer is almost over, but you can sleep better year round if you have one the best cooling mattress. Ordinary mattresses trap more body heat the longer you stay in bed, which negates the reason a healthy night’s sleep feels so good in the first place. When you sleep with a best cooling mattress, the mattress technology helps keep you cool, dry, and comfortable so you wake up refreshed and ready for whatever your day will bring. Many mattresses have a single cooling gel layer, but during the night the gel rises closer to your body temperature and can no longer pull excess body heat away as when you first went to bed. If you choose the best cooling mattress, however, your sleeping environment works to keep you cool and comfortable as long as you remain in bed. If you choose the best cooling mattress type wisely, you’ll never again wake up in the middle of the night clammy and sweating from accumulated body heat.
Home & Gardensflcn.com

Your Mattress Criteria: What You Should Know When Buying a New Mattress

Trust us. You wouldn’t want to be spending a lot of time out of your day just wandering around, testing out every mattress you could find in the store without a single thought of what you want in a mattress. Frankly speaking, it’s too time-consuming if you don’t have a clear-cut image of what a “perfect mattress” would be like to you. If you don’t know what to look for in a mattress, well, you’ve come to the right place.
Bethesda, MDPosted by
Domino

You Won’t Even Mind Doing the Dishes With the 5 Best Kitchen Faucets

Faucets aren’t usually the first things you think of when it comes to kitchen renovations, but with their elegant shapes and lustrous finishes, they can transform a pretty utilitarian corner with minimal effort. As the main station for all things sanitizing, cleaning, cooking, baking, and more, your sink deserves a kitchen faucet that is not only beautiful but incredibly functional. “This is something you will use every day, multiple times a day, so it needs to hold up,” argues Bethesda, Maryland–based designer Erica Burns. And you don’t need to look further than our list of the best kitchen faucets—they’ll look good while getting the toughest jobs done, no matter if you’re on the lookout for something decorative or refined or even modern or transitional; every option, below, is a visually stunning workhorse that you can rely on for years to come.
LifestylePosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Labor Day mattress bundles: up to $499 in free bed accessories

Still shopping for the right Labor Day mattress sale? While there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of, we're spotting an uptick in Labor Day mattress bundles. A mattress bundle can include anything from a free sheet set to a much-needed mattress protector. These extras are usually added for free (although some mattress manufacturers will only discount them with the purchase of a new mattress).
ShoppingGear Patrol

Looking to Buy a Mattress Online? You Can't go Wrong with Saatva's Labor Day Deal

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Buying a new mattress, especially online, can be a tricky endeavor. Trying to gauge the comfort and quality of the mattress sight unseen can be next to impossible, but when it comes to buying something you spend a third of your life on, you want it to be a sure thing. Well, if you are ready to bite the bullet and shop online for a mattress, we know a brand that is pretty much a sure thing: Saatva. Right now, Saatva is still running its Labor Day sale, offering up to $200 off a mattress purchase over $925.
GardeningTelegraph

What are the best garden tools? Try these tips from an expert

Choosing gardening tools is a highly personal thing, I know. My aim here, in airing my own choices, the result of a huge number of years of (literally) trial and more than occasional error, is to help readers to make their own decisions. So here goes, let's go back to...
KidsKTEN.com

13 Tips to Help You Get Your Child to Go to Sleep

Originally Posted On: https://parentingtipsandtricks.org/13-tips-to-help-you-get-your-child-to-go-to-sleep/. It may seem a little bit off, but, indeed, kids will always require more time to sleep than adults. Having a good night’s sleep is essential for kids, especially when it comes to maintaining their physical and mental health. Like adults, your child may also have issues sleeping at night, which should concern you as a parent. Most parents will often try to get their kids to sleep early to get enough rest after a long day of play or school. However, almost every parent has experienced the difficulty of getting their child to sleep several times. Most kids will always resist sleeping when bedtime leaves the parent with no option to force them to sleep. The activity can be strenuous to both the child and the guardian, and in most cases, it may lead to unhealthy sleep for both of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy