Wild Rift Ahri Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips
League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, is a vastaya who plays with her prey before stealing their life essence to reshape it into her power. On the Rift, Ahri is a mage/assassin champion with a low difficulty level who is generally played in the Mid Lane. Her playstyle is all about jumping right into the enemy team and taking down the squishy champions while also getting out of it safely by being very mobile with her ultimate. Ahri is generally always a good pick in a lot of team compositions which makes her a solid A-tier champion. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to fight your way to victory with Ahri in League of Legends: Wild Rift.gamingonphone.com
