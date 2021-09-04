Wild Rift Ahri Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips

Note: This guide focuses on the Bedrock version of Minecraft, available on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. If fighting games have taught us anything, it's that punching stuff is lots of fun. But that'll only get you so far in Minecraft--you're going to need the right tools to get the job done. Even if you know the basics--grab your pickaxe, shovel, and axe--there's a whole world of complexity to get lost in. In this guide, we'll lay out all the tools you need to survive and thrive in Minecraft, what you can build them out of, and how to make the most of them. These items should almost always be in your inventory, as they are the most useful, versatile, and common tools in Minecraft.