CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wild Rift Ahri Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips

By Editorial
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends: Wild Rift’s Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, is a vastaya who plays with her prey before stealing their life essence to reshape it into her power. On the Rift, Ahri is a mage/assassin champion with a low difficulty level who is generally played in the Mid Lane. Her playstyle is all about jumping right into the enemy team and taking down the squishy champions while also getting out of it safely by being very mobile with her ultimate. Ahri is generally always a good pick in a lot of team compositions which makes her a solid A-tier champion. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to fight your way to victory with Ahri in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runes#Gameplay#Rift#Mobile Gaming#Varus#Teemo Xayah#Renekton#Irelia#Riven#Ap#Fox#Charm#Spells#Bone Plating#Manaflow Band Ahri#Our League Of Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character

The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready for you to complete, this time for season 7, week 14. Many of this week’s challenges are comprised of tasks you probably have already done this season, so if you’ve played a lot, you’ll likely have a good idea of what to do. The first challenge you’ll likely attempt is for activating a rift after purchasing it from a character, which isn’t necessarily hard as long as you know where to go, provided you have enough currency.
MLBgamingonphone.com

OOTP Baseball Go Beginners Guide and Tips

OOTP or Out of the Park Basketball is the type of game that can be overwhelming to newcomers due to the sheer number of options and tools available. If you have even a passing familiarity with baseball, you can succeed at OOTP. Champions of the series eagerly await each year’s release, but for those who are hesitant to try it due to the game’s complexity, this guide is for you. Above all, we’ll walk you through the very basic setup for getting started with OOTP Baseball Go! in this guide. This OOTP Baseball Go beginners guide will surely help you strategize wisely in order to outrank your friends.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Counter-picking Guide: The ultimate champion counters cheat sheet

One of the best strategies one can do in League of Legends Wild Rift right from the very start of the game is knowing which champion to pick in which situation. Depending on the enemy champion that will go against you in your lane, one can gain an advantage even before the game starts by picking a champion that is naturally stronger than the one the enemy picked. It is called counter-picking and it will give you a massive advantage that you can exploit when the game starts. In this Wild Rift guide, we will be discussing various ways which aid in counter-picking a player that is foolish enough to blindly pick his/her champion in the champion selection. We will also learn about different aspects of counter-picking in Wild Rift. Let’s get into it!
Recipesgamingonphone.com

Everdale Beginners Guide and Tips

No doubt, Supercell always sets a high bar for quality and value. And Everdale is one of the studio’s most recent titles which clearly proves the fact. Everdale is a peaceful building game based on friendship and cooperation. The game is set in an entirely new fantasy universe that is peaceful, relaxing, and enchanted. Additionally, there are no wars or looting, only good vibes, and cooperative efforts. This game is all about peaceful construction and socializing with other pleasant people in a lovely game environment. If you’re new to this peaceful game, keep reading because our Everdale beginners guide contains numerous tips and tricks for you.
Video GamesIGN

Crustle Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 1.5 Stars. If you are looking for something specific on Slowbro, you can either click or tap the section links below to jump in:. See the options for Crustle's moves here. Descriptions are based on how they are presented in the game. Move 1 (ZR) Fury Cutter. Melee...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Summoner Series NA Regional Championship 2021: Participating teams, format, and prize pool

Riot Games has announced the date for the upcoming Wild Rift Summoner Series NA Regional Championship on August 28th, 2021. Eight teams will be fighting to be crowned as the NA regional champion, and book a slot in the upcoming Wild Rift World Championship 2021 to represent the NA region. This esports tournament will feature a massive $70,000 money as the prize pool. Riot Games in partnership with Nerd Street, Wisdom Media, and Giant Slayer will host the NA Regional Championship. Scheduled to start on October 8, 2021, the championship will run for three days and will end on October 10th, 2021.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Camp Defense Beginners Guide and Tips

Be ready for an offline fight with zombies and defend the truck and the camp from the hordes of enemies. With an action-packed strategy tower defense game, a player will experience unique features, which require patience and strategy to defend the camp. In this Camp Defense beginners guide, players will learn the game mechanics and few tips to get a perfect start with the game.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Wild Rift 2.4b patch notes - There will be some major changes

Riot is all set to introduce the new Wild Rift patch 2.4b in the coming days. A lot of interesting content is coming in this patch two new champions on their way alongside tons of optimizations. After receiving feedback from the players, the developers have mainly focused on items, runes,...
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide

Location: In a big tree overlooking the Lanayru marshlands and the Millennio Sandbar, just to the east of Bannan Island along the cliffs. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Rustler Best Skills Guide

Paying homage to old GTA games, Rustler is a medieval sandbox game with RPG mechanics such as skills thrown in. In this guide, we will go over all the Skills available to use in Rustler and help you decide the best skills to invest in when playing Rustler. Rustler Best...
Video GamesGamespot

Minecraft Tools Guide - Basic Tools For Mining And Building

Note: This guide focuses on the Bedrock version of Minecraft, available on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. If fighting games have taught us anything, it's that punching stuff is lots of fun. But that'll only get you so far in Minecraft--you're going to need the right tools to get the job done. Even if you know the basics--grab your pickaxe, shovel, and axe--there's a whole world of complexity to get lost in. In this guide, we'll lay out all the tools you need to survive and thrive in Minecraft, what you can build them out of, and how to make the most of them. These items should almost always be in your inventory, as they are the most useful, versatile, and common tools in Minecraft.
Video GamesIGN

Absol Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 3.5 Stars. If you are looking for something specific on Absol, you can either click or tap the section links below to leap in:. See the options for Absol's moves here. Descriptions are based on how they are presented in the game. Move 1 (ZR) Slash. Melee 6s...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Wild Rift free Champion rotation this week (September 2 – 9)

Here are all of this week’s free League of Legends Wild Rift Champions. League of Legends Wild Rift has launched to an impressive response, transferring much of what makes League of Legends so popular on PC to mobile, while also streamlining the experience for touch screens and new players. With...
Video Gamesgforgames.com

Best Online Games – 2021 Guide

Thanks to the technology development game industry faced unbelievable growth in the last period. The rage of online games is limitless, so there is surely something for everyone’s taste. Interestingly, studies show that playing games have multiple benefits for our organisms. It helps us reduce stress and anxiety levels, improve...
Video Gamespsu.com

DLCs With The Best Locations: A Guide

If you’re a gamer, you’ll know that downloadable content can be a great addition to the typical game. While it might not be a part of the core game itself, it’s certainly the sort of material that can make or break your gaming experience. This is especially true for the sort of DLCs that are based around locations, as it can really change your experience of gameplay and transport you to another world. This blog post will share some of the top locations you can find in downloadable content — and also share some insights into what else you might find once you get these enhancements installed onto your device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy