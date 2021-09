For a long time, video game players have known that the gaming industry has the power to bring people together and build rich, multi-faceted communities. In fact, this sense of identity and camaraderie intensified during the 2020 pandemic, as the gaming world offered a built-in place to gather online when in-person gatherings became unsafe. Video game sales, in turn, skyrocketed. Both console and PC games have seen a large upswing in sales in the past year, and IDC reports that mobile gaming has experienced even larger gains. Gaming brings people together, and more and more players are plugging in to this new way of connecting.