Tyrese Maxey burst out of the gate as a rookie, soaking up minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers tried to assemble a full roster around quarantines and COVID protocols early in the season. He dropped 39 points in just his 10th NBA game and the hype machine took off. But as the 76ers got healthy he eventually faded back towards the end of the rotation, playing under 10 minutes in nearly a third of his games.