Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux in walking boot after suffering injury in season opener against Fresno State

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a left ankle injury and did not return to the game. Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Thibodeaux entered the season as a likely top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a preseason All-American. A former five-star recruit, the 20-year-old had three sacks, 42 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in seven games a sophomore last season.

It's unclear if Thibodeaux suffered a serious injury and if he'll be out for an extended period of time. If he is sidelined for a while, it's unclear how it will affect his draft stock.

