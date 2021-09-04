Freaky Writer Seemingly Responds To Patty Jenkins’ Comments About Streaming Releases

In November 2020, a month before Wonder Woman 1984 was slated to come out, Warner Bros announced that in addition to releasing the sequel in theaters, it would also be made available on HBO Max for a 31-day period. This was done in response to the pandemic , and the studio would soon adopt this release strategy for all its 2021 movies. While Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins understands why WB decided to do this, she doesn’t want this to happen to one of her movies again, and now she’s shared her thoughts about movies that are meant to go straight to streaming.