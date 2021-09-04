CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Boy, 12, and Teenage Girl Shot in East Garfield Park

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl both sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. Both individuals were outside of a business at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton when an unknown vehicle approached them, and someone inside fired shots. The boy sustained a graze wound to the hip, and the teenage girl was struck in the calf and ankle, police reported.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Garfield Park#Police#Teenage Girl Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

7 Wounded in Southern Illinois Shooting; Suspects Caught

Three people suspected in a shooting that wounded seven people in southern Illinois were arrested early Friday, hours after a wild incident that included a getaway car crashing into a commuter train, police said. The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis....

Comments / 0

Community Policy