Boy, 12, and Teenage Girl Shot in East Garfield Park

A 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl both sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. Both individuals were outside of a business at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton when an unknown vehicle approached them, and someone inside fired shots. The boy sustained a graze wound to the hip, and the teenage girl was struck in the calf and ankle, police reported.