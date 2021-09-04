N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9

In his last 20 games (15 starts) and 66 plate appearances, Yadiel Hernández was in a little bit of a slump going 14 for 62 (.226/.273/.435) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks, and 15 Ks over that stretch, which took him from .298/.361/.420 on the season, down to .275/.333/.425 heading into last night’s series opener with the Atlanta Braves. It’s a small sample, of course, with some hard hit balls in those games, and a 7 for 22 streak in there as well, so what if anything is going on at the plate with the 33-year-old outfielder over the last 20?