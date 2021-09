TikTok star, multi-millionaire and influencer Addison Rae is in the critic’s eyes again as she recently starred in the new Netflix Original movie, “He’s All That.” From being a normal girl going to LSU to dropping out and becoming an overnight sensation, Rae lands her first major movie role as she plays the character Padgett Sawyer. Although Rae’s name is everywhere in the press over her new movie, it appears that movie critics and her fans are not sold on the film as a whole, and it seems to have missed the mark that was so highly anticipated.