Willard Scott Dies: ‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
Willard Scott , whose exhuberant personality and penchant for honoring fans who reached 100, died this morning at 87. His death was confirmed by fellow Today show host Al Roker.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker shared on Instagram. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

