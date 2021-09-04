Clark Atlanta University Joins Apple And Tennessee State University’s Tech Education Initiative

H istorically Black colleges and universities are joining forces to change the narrative surrounding representation in the tech industry. Clark Atlanta University recently announced its participation in Apple and Tennessee State University’s ‘Coding and Creativity’ initiative.

The project, dubbed HBCU C2, sits at the intersection of technology and innovation. Launched under the tech giant’s Community Education Initiative, it was designed to inspire students at HBCUs to tap into the power of technology and use it as an avenue to drive change in their communities and beyond. Through the effort, nearly four dozen schools have transformed parts of their campuses into community coding hubs. HBCUs that are part of the initiative have offered tech-focused courses for those pursuing degrees, youth and the broader community.

As part of the partnership, Apple will provide CAU with the equipment needed to advance its tech education programs and further build upon the burgeoning innovative renaissance in the city of Atlanta. The company will also provide funding for the school as well as scholarships and job opportunities. George T. French, Jr. , who serves as President of Clark Atlanta University, says joining the initiative will be instrumental in helping HBCU students chart paths in the realm of tech. “We continue to move with momentum to ensure our scholars at Clark Atlanta University have access to a world class education and that mission includes offering initiatives that focus on technology and enhancing their analytical thinking skills,” he said in a statement . “We want our students to exercise their creativity, be competitive in the world of technology and be included in the technology career pipeline. Initiatives such as this brings them one step closer to that goal.”

HBCU C2 comes during a time when there’s still a stagnancy around racial diversity in the tech industry.

