Soccer

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Franklin Central 7 – 0

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity boys soccer team traveled to Franklin Central and won 7-0 on a rain soaked Saturday. Charlie Stump, Keiji Nakamae and Andres Carabano scored the goals while Tyler March earned his 5th shutout of the season.

