Boys Varsity Soccer beats Franklin Central 7 – 0

On Monday afternoon, Holland hosted Zeeland East in the start of OK Green Conference play. The Dutch played a great match, defeating Zeeland East by a score of 7-1. Holland’s four doubles flights, as well as James Baer at #4 singles, continued their winning ways and helped propel the Dutch to a 5-0 start. Aiden Sin played a great match, but ultimately fell to a tough opponent from Zeeland East, making the team score 5-1. Cristian Castro-Gonzalez would answer for Holland, picking up a 7-5, 6-3 win at #2 singles. With the team score at 6-1, the #1 singles match was the only one left. After losing the first set, 3-6, Sean Ruhf of Holland stormed back and took the second set, 6-1. However, Brady Schanski of Zeeland East would bounce back and go up 4-1 in the third set. With some inspired play, Ruhf continued to battle and came back to win 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. “Zeeland East is a very well-coached team and we knew they were going to come out ready to play,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “I thought as a team, top to bottom, we were focused from the start and played well.” Senior co-captain, Cristian Castro-Gonzalez, said “The team played fearless, not worrying about the result. We believe in the work we’re putting in.” Holland is now 1-0 in the OK Green and 8-1 overall.
