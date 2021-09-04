Boys Varsity Soccer beats Franklin Central 7 – 0

Our cross town rival came to visit Tiger Soccer stadium for a Mudsock show down. The Lady Tigers had fire in their bellies and wanted to ignite the Royal for bragging rights. Mia Hutchinson tore after the Royals with reckless abandonment and disrupted their flow. Ella Kemp tried her hardest to penetrate the pride for a goal. The dynamic duo of Laney Hart and Morgan Kenworthy kept a tight hold on the Royals’ manes. Alyssa Morrissey chased down attackers and won back balls. Emlyn MacLaughlin used her agile nature to force Royals into the center of field. Lainey Akins clawed the ball away from numerous Royals and was able to produce quality counter attacks. Delaney Davis pushed deep into Royal territory to produce scoring opportunities. Energy was deflated a bit when a beautifully hit ball soared into the goal. Not discouraged by the goal Leah Hruskoci made sure the wing attack was locked down. A short while later a lone Royal was left to wonder outside the 18 and the Lady Tigers will hopefully learn from that mistake. Second half started with Tiger Pride bruised, but ready to fight. Maeve McCollum showed great improvement in applying immediate pressure on the ball. Ainsley Duncan shifted to a central defender position and was able to keep latched onto the Royal attack. Katie Kizer dominated at the 6 and kept Royals running away with a little less fur. Izzy Snow had an extended stay in the middle field and showed great improvement in strength and stamina. Olivia Pleva stayed in the tall grass(wing) and pounced on unsuspecting Royals on the hunt. Jenna Talbot broke free from the Royal’s clutch to get a shot off that bounced back into play for Nichole Raymond to put back into the goal. Kiera Green had several stops from a hot shooting Royal team. Royals come away with the win, but Tigers are focused on Thursday when they run with the Greyhounds. Come tonight to support the JV and Varsity team as they square off against the Royals. Get loud Tiger Nation!!