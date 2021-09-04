CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens Pass on Kotkaniemi, Signs with Hurricanes

By Steven Ellis
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jesperi Kotkaniemi era in Montreal has come to a close. A week after the Carolina Hurricanes signed him to a one-year offer sheet worth $6,100,035 with a $20 signing bonus, the Canadiens declined to match the sheet and let him walk. As a result, the Hurricanes have officially signed the Finnish forward, sending their first-round pick and third-round pick in 2022 back to the Habs.

