British Rap Legend Dizzee Rascal Seeks To Clear His Name Against Girlfriend's Brutal Claims

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, United Kingdom – Dizzee Rascal pled not guilty on Friday (September 3) of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in June. Born Dylan Kwabena Mills, the legendary rapper appeared in Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at his home in south London on June 8. Jones reported she suffered minor injuries following the alleged assault, prompting police to arrest the 36-year-old rapper.

Dizzee Rascal
Dizzee Rascal: Rapper denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer. The 36-year-old, of Sevenoaks in Kent, pleaded not guilty to "pushing his head into the complainant's head and pushing her to the floor" at an address in Streatham on 8 June. A woman reported...
CelebritiesComplex

Dizzee Rascal Denies Assault Charges After Alleged South London Incident

Dizzee Rascal, the iconic British MC, has denied assaulting a woman—reportedly his ex-girlfriend—following a domestic dispute earlier this year. The 36-year-old artist, born Dylan Mills, pleaded not guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court to headbutting the alleged victim in Streatham, South London, back in June. In a report from the Met...
