British Rap Legend Dizzee Rascal Seeks To Clear His Name Against Girlfriend's Brutal Claims
London, United Kingdom – Dizzee Rascal pled not guilty on Friday (September 3) of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in June. Born Dylan Kwabena Mills, the legendary rapper appeared in Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at his home in south London on June 8. Jones reported she suffered minor injuries following the alleged assault, prompting police to arrest the 36-year-old rapper.hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0