I owe Dabo an apology.

Having ESPN on the payroll to use them as motivation for our team. But, I can understand how a Bulldog would take it literally. I mean, their coach actually pulled out all stops by recruiting not only a player Dabo dismissed, but also an ex coach that Dabo obliterated, in an effort to somehow win this game. In all sincerity, if Georgia wins this game, it will be their biggest win since Reagan was President. If we win, then it will rank behind the 2 ALabama wins,the Ohio State wins, the Oklahoma wins, and the Notre Dame in the rain win. Why do I say that you ask? Becuase when we beat Georgia, all of those talking heads that are espousing as much, will say that Georgia was not at full capacity. They will say this Georiga team was at a disadvantage becuase they did not have 2 transferees and a tight end that caught a few passes last year. Yessir, they will say a team that has as many 5 stars as Clemson and Ohio State combined was at a disadvantage. ANd FIVE weeks later,after Georgia has rolled UAB, South Carolina,Vanderbilt,Arkansas,and Auburn, a murderous SEC stretch that no one can deny, they will return to the airwaves and pronounce that Georgia should be considered in all CFP talk.