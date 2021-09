Overwatch, the multiplayer action phenomenon of Activision Blizzard, has been the last game to suffer the effects of the controversy that has engulfed the company. McCree He is one of the most charismatic characters in the title, and the fact that he owes his name to one of the developers of the title (Jesse McCree, who was recently fired) has been more than enough for the company to decide. change it with the intention of detaching from it. In addition, it has also confirmed that they will not release content based on something real.