Re: ACC Championship Game will be Clemson vs.

If you plan on heading to Charlotte for the Sept. 4 season-opener between Clemson and Georgia, here are some things to know:. The Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium is expected to be a sellout, but tickets are still available through outlets such as StubHub and TicketMaster. Prices, which can change dramatically, range from about $150 to $600. All tickets are mobile. If you bought tickets online and don’t have a smartphone, you’ll need to visit the ticket office on game day. Screenshots of ticket purchases will not be accepted.