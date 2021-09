In case you missed it, ESPN released 2021 NFL Rank, our annual list of the top 100 players for the upcoming season. It's projected forward and based on expected performance for this season only, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that there weren't any rookies among the elites listed, even though the future is bright for many prospects who were drafted in April. (The last rookie to make it before playing a snap in the NFL was Saquon Barkley in 2018 at No. 87.)