Blue Bloods season 12: Tom Selleck now listed as executive producer

We know that Blue Bloods is a show very much about consistency, but there is a change behind the scenes entering season 12!. In a new press release, CBS makes it clear that series lead Tom Selleck is now an executive producer alongside Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, and Dan Truly. This is a promotion that actors often receive as a show goes along, but the real surprise to us is that he didn’t have this role previously. He’s someone who easily could’ve commanded this back in season 1 with his status as a TV icon! (He was an executive producer for a while on the original Magnum PI.)