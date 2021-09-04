CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12: Tom Selleck now listed as executive producer

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Blue Bloods is a show very much about consistency, but there is a change behind the scenes entering season 12!. In a new press release, CBS makes it clear that series lead Tom Selleck is now an executive producer alongside Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, and Dan Truly. This is a promotion that actors often receive as a show goes along, but the real surprise to us is that he didn’t have this role previously. He’s someone who easily could’ve commanded this back in season 1 with his status as a TV icon! (He was an executive producer for a while on the original Magnum PI.)

cartermatt.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Kevin Wade
Person
Sami Gayle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Cbs#Executive Producer#Cbs#Magnum Pi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter Models Eye-Catching Dress in Stunning Photo

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah seems to split most of her time between modeling and pursuing her equestrian career. Unlike her Hollywood famous dad, Hannah didn’t want to go into the acting business. She told Equestrian Living that her star-studded parents never stopped her from going after her own dreams, though, which she quickly discovered was horseback riding.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Major Guest Stars for Upcoming Season 12 Revealed

There’s no shortage of familiar faces over on “Blue Bloods.” Popular actors like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg star in the police drama on CBS. As of now, fans are gearing up for season 12 of the series. Writers for the show are looking to bring more drama and action to the series and are doing so with several new guest stars making an appearance. The new season is premiering on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of the season is called “Hate is Hate.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Blue Bloods brings back an old friend for Season 12

A familiar face from Frank Reagan’s past is returning to Blue Bloods. Treat Williams shared a photo on set to show he’ll be returning in Season 12 as Frank’s old partner Lenny Ross. While details are scarce, it’s likely Ross is going to get Frank into a challenging situation as he has in the past.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
TV Seriescountryliving.com

Are Danny and Baez Finally Going to Date on 'Blue Bloods'? Here's What We Know

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping for partners Danny Reagan and Maria Baez to get together for years. Ever since Danny’s wife, Linda, passed away, they’ve been rooting for a relationship plot twist. Unfortunately, showrunner Kevin Wade doesn’t anticipate it happening—at least not for some time. Anticipation of another upcoming...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery

Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.) There have been some major questions when...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Make the Case for One Former Relationship To Rekindle

Alright, this one goes out to all of you Blue Bloods fans out there — do you want to see Jamie Reagan get back with his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. If you are a newer fan of the CBS police drama, then you may not know that Jamie Reagan was actually engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. That’s right — Will Estes’ character in Blue Bloods was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport. However, the two split up after their relationship went south.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: How Much Could Joe Hill Be Around?

At the end of Blue Bloods Season 10, we met a surprise member of the Reagans: Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the son of the late Joe Reagan. Surprise, Frank (Tom Selleck), you have another grandson! Since then, Joe has pretty much been a very lightly recurring presence in the family. But the end of Season 11 set up a way that could change, at least a bit.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy