Jimmy Dutra Mayor’s message | Students sought for Mayor for the Day

Being the mayor of a city carries with it a lot of responsibilities and can be quite demanding. It can also be rewarding and gratifying. Many of us get elected with a vision for our community. I was green, but had the fire in my stomach to be a voice for the residents in my community. When I was first elected to our city council in 2013, I wasn’t familiar with all the city departments, didn’t have a deep connection with our community partners, or even completely understood the scope of my duties. I would have really benefited from a crash course in local government and how it works. With that said, I am honored to be offering that opportunity to some students in our community. I am bringing back the program, Mayor for the Day. In the past, there was one high school student chosen, but this year I am going to choose two high school students and one middle school student.