CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Jimmy Dutra Mayor’s message | Students sought for Mayor for the Day

By Jimmy Dutra
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing the mayor of a city carries with it a lot of responsibilities and can be quite demanding. It can also be rewarding and gratifying. Many of us get elected with a vision for our community. I was green, but had the fire in my stomach to be a voice for the residents in my community.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

From Pierre’s Mayor

Housing. It seems everywhere I go, I find people talking about it. Some talk about affordability. Some talk about new developments. Some talk about it being a hot market. Almost everyone talks about the need for workforce housing. I’d like to add another layer to that conversation. Let’s talk about...
Politicsdakotanewsnow.com

Mayor's Youth Council

South Dakota House Leader calls for special session to consider Ravnsborg impeachment. President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?"
Garner, IAkiow.com

Garner Mourns the Loss of It’s Mayor

Garner Mayor Kenton L Mick passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 5th at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He was 84. Mick had been Mayor of Garner for the last 16 years. For many in the Garner City Hall, he was a strong influence on the direction the city was heading.
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Meet the mayors

CHESTERTOWN — The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community to attend its next meeting and meet the mayors of Kent County’s five incorporated towns. According to a news release, the mayors of Rock Hall, Betterton, Galena, Millington and Chestertown have been invited...
Retailthesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column: Woofstock

The Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) will hold its 25th Annual Woofstock Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Voorhees Town Center (rain date is Sunday, Sept. 26). It is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Animal Orphanage. This year, the Camden County Commissioners are again partnering in the event.
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Coast Line | Town hall covers COVID mitigation measures in Santa Cruz County schools

The Santa Cruz County Office of Education is hosting a virtual town hall on COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools at 6 p.m. Thursday. County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah will be joined by a panelist from the Public Health Department of Santa Cruz County to provide an overview of the status of COVID-19 cases in schools, clarify response and quarantine protocols, detail expanded testing availability for students, and answer questions from attendees.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

A Message from Prescott Mayor Mengarelli- Sept 7

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Here are some of the things I’ll be mentioning today:. September 11. 9/11 Healing Field. Yavapai County Fair. HopeFest Arizona. Rainer and Friends Ballet Gala. Empty Bowls. Kiwanis Club...
Oxford, OHmiamistudent.net

Students call for removal of Oxford mayor, city councilor

A group of Miami University students is calling for a recall of Oxford Mayor Mike Smith and City Councilor Jason Bracken after they claim the two “took the opportunity to disparage members of the student population” following last week's vote in favor of a city-wide mask mandate. The group spoke...
Barre, VTvt-world.com

Mayor’s Report – August 2021

City Councilors and residents attended the VCRD Community Visit on August 25th, gathering input on community needs. Step 2 will be on September 29th at 6:30pm in the Barre Auditorium with the intent of establishing common goals and priorities. Barre City received a Northern Borders Regional Grant covering about 1/3 of the ejector station replacement cost, which thanks go to BADC Executive Director Cody Morrison for shepherding the grant through the process.
Clermont, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mayor's Viewpoint

I hope everyone’s school year is off to a great start. Special thanks to those who joined me for the first Lunch with the Mayor last month at Outback Steakhouse. The turnout was wonderful and I enjoyed meeting everyone. We will skip lunch in September due to the Labor Day holiday. Lunches are planned for noon the first Monday of each month at varying restaurants, resuming Oct. 6 at a location to be announced.
Goshen, INWNDU

Students compete to be Goshen Kid Mayor

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen fourth graders with a city address now have a chance to compete to be the next Kid Mayor. “It’s important for a kid to be Goshen [Kid] Mayor because the kid could actually - their voice could actually be heard,” remarked Emma Akers, student at Model Elementary.
Glendale, AZSignalsAZ

Glendale Mayor Declares Data Excellence Day

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers has declared Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Inaugural Data Excellence Day. The mayor issued the proclamation to honor the dedication and hard work that went into Glendale earning 2021 What Works Cities Certification, the national standard of excellence in data-driven city governance. Glendale earned certification at the silver level and is one of only 16 new cities nationwide to earn certification this year. Director of Organizational Performance, Khala Stanfield, and Business Intelligence and Analytics Officer, Jenny Durda, accepted the proclamation on behalf of staff during a ceremony at city hall.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

MAYOR'S COLUMN: A Labor Day look at collaborations between city agencies

Labor Day is a great time to reflect on the hard work of those who built our City’s industrial base, from the beginnings of the clock-making industry to the ball bearings and war-related production, to Bristol’s current manufacturing sector featuring aerospace, automotive and the role of the City workforce who are on the front lines of delivering critical services every day.
Educationpajaronian.com

Mayor For The Day returns

Being the mayor of a city carries with it a lot of responsibilities and can be quite demanding. It can also be rewarding and gratifying. Many of us get elected with a vision for our community. I was green, but had the fire in my stomach to be a voice for the residents in my community. When I was first elected to our city council in 2013, I wasn’t familiar with all the city departments, didn’t have a deep connection with our community partners, or even completely understood the scope of my duties. I would have really benefited from a crash course in local government and how it works. With that said, I am honored to be offering that opportunity to some students in our community. I am bringing back the program, Mayor for the Day. In the past, there was one high school student chosen, but this year I am going to choose two high school students and one middle school student.
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Borough honors Pires as Portuguese Mayor of the Day

NAUGATUCK — Friends and officials described Pedro Pires as a man who dedicates his time not only to the Naugatuck Portuguese Club, but also to the entire community because it’s a fabric of his character. “He’s a great pillar to this community, our community, the Portuguese-American community,” state Rep. Rosa...
Politicslyndhurst-oh.com

From the Mayor's OfficeAugust 2021

I am amazed at how quickly this year is passing. The "dog days" are upon us, our Home Day celebration is right around the corner and the children are beginning school. Time is fl ying so we must be having fun! We have enjoyed several opportunities to be together. Our summer concerts have seemed more fun, and National Night Out was a great success. Several wonderful block parties have been held and more are on the schedule. It is just great being with people — especially our neighbors in Lyndhurst!
Newton, IAnewtongov.org

Coffee with the Mayor

Mayor Michael L. Hansen will host a Coffee with the Mayor the first Saturday of each month from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Newton Public Library located at 100 N 3rd Ave W. This is an opportunity for residents to connect with the Mayor and share their concerns.
Church Hill, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

CHES students win 'If I Were Mayor' contest

CHURCH HILL — The Commissioners of Church Hill presented Church Hill Elementary School students Aubri Schatz and Lily Fowler with recognitions for their winning entries in the Maryland Municipal League’s annual “If I were Mayor” essay contest on Aug. 16. Both received framed certificates of excellence from the commissioners during the regular town meeting that day.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

The Mayor’s Update

The Village follows protocol for lowering and raising Village flags, taking direction from the New York Governor’s Office. On August 26, 2021 Governor Kathy Hochul directed flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 27, 2021 to honor the United States service members and innocent civilians killed in Afghanistan during a terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport. The memorial act was concurrent with the half-staff order already in place August 25, 2021 through August 31, 2021 to honor New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, who died in the line of duty while on marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake. The Village complied with the Governor’s orders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy