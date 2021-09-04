CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Releases Depth Chart

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the season opener against Clemson until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 7:30 PM EST.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Clemson.

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger or Warren Ericson
  • RG: Tate Ratledge
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups:

  • DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
  • DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
  • JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
  • SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
  • MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
  • Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
  • Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

