Georgia Releases Depth Chart
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the season opener against Clemson until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 7:30 PM EST.
SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Clemson.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger or Warren Ericson
- RG: Tate Ratledge
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Key Backups:
- DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
- DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
- JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
- SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
- MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
- Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson
You May Also Like:
Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI
Comments / 0