Suffolk, VA

Butterfly Society of Virginia hosts moth night in Suffolk

By Web Staff
 6 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Parks & Recreation and the Butterfly Society of Virginia is hosting an exclusive night to learn about moths found in our local areas.

On Friday, September 10, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road, Suffolk will host an exclusive nighttime program where attendees will use special techniques and lighting to attract, observe, and learn about the local moths.

The program is free, but advanced registration is required and can be done here . The registration code #241400-21 or the program will be held at East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street, and Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street.

The program is open to all ages and children are welcome with an accompanying adult.

For more information, contact Nakiesha Bridgers at 757-514-4518 or email nbridgers@suffolkva.us.

