Residents work together to cleanup Piscataway apartment complex damaged in storm aftermath
A Piscataway apartment complex, Birchview Gardens, was left damaged in the aftermath of the storm, as residents faced several feet of flooding from the Raritan River.
Many residents evacuated the property, and others grabbed what they could and waited to be rescued.
Gov. Phil Murphy surveyed the damage Saturday.
It could take months for the apartment complex to fully recover from all the damage.
Comments / 0