Piscataway Township, NJ

Residents work together to cleanup Piscataway apartment complex damaged in storm aftermath

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

A Piscataway apartment complex, Birchview Gardens, was left damaged in the aftermath of the storm, as residents faced several feet of flooding from the Raritan River.

Many residents evacuated the property, and others grabbed what they could and waited to be rescued.

Gov. Phil Murphy surveyed the damage Saturday.

It could take months for the apartment complex to fully recover from all the damage.

News 12

News 12

