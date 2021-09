OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Just as two major large-scale events are underway in Baltimore County, the Maryland Department of Health once again reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, for the fourth day in a row. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says both the BMW Championship and the Maryland State Fair are being held as safely as possible and he said the county is well-positioned to host them. “We’re following best practices. We’re a well-vaccinated jurisdiction, and we’re confident that we’re both providing this world-class offering to our residents and to our visitors but we’re also doing so as safely as we...