CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

By Kara Kia
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 38

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Christian Louboutin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Movies#Bulgari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of Dune

Time to start an Oscars category recognizing the most attractive and stylish costars ever. First nominees: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. On Friday, the Dune actors stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty — and the Internet is absolutely losing it. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

21 Looks Zendaya Slayed On Instagram

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the newest member to hit the quarter-century club, celebrating her 25th birthday today. Her name means “giving thanks” in the language of the African Shona tribe. She was born in Oakland, California to teacher parents Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Her father is African-American, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry; she is the youngest of five older siblings.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Jennifer Lopez just posted a natural selfie without hair extensions, revealing the wavy soft bob of our dreams

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves her glam. Not only is she all about the sparkles when performing on stage but she has her own successful beauty brand, JLO Beauty, that we can't get enough of. Once in a while, however, she goes au naturale on social media, reminding us all of her flawless skin and this time, also unveiling a dreamy bob haircut.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy