New Love: Is Jennifer Aniston Ignoring Brad Pitt Calls?

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston (52) looks ahead! For months, there was speculation about whether the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) would be dating again. After this Jennifer had recently published a picture on social media showing a man in the background, many fans saw their hopes for a comeback of the two confirmed. And in fact, the American is said to be currently in love – but not with Brad. And so that it doesn’t stand in the way of your new love, should Jennifer even avoid him completely.

