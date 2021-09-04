First star next to Keanu Reeves signed · KINO.de

Showbiz careers have no logic because there are too many unpredictable factors: audiences’ fickle tastes, industry perceptions and, of course, luck. But even given the elusive nature of career success, Keanu Reeves is unique. For one thing, he is stronger than ever after a 35-year career, showing a longevity that might have surprised even his ardent supporters in the 1980s. Most actors would be thrilled to have one successful film franchise, but Reeves — who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sept. 2 — has three: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which in 1989 established him as a comedy actor; plus “The Matrix”...