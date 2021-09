James McCarren ran for two touchdowns and scored another on defense to power Glen Ridge to a 34-0 victory against Indian Hills in Oakland. McCarren finished with 113 yards on the ground on 10 attempts. He from one yard out in the second and then recorded a 59-yarder in the fourth. McCarren intercepted a pass and brought it back 74 yards into the end zone as well in the second as Glen Ridge led 21-0 at the break.